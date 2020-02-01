Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says fundamentals of economy strong, inflation well contained

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.
Fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.
The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance.
She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.(With PTI inputs)