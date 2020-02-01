Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 5 archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced that five archaeological sites will be developed as "iconic" sites with museums.

The sites identified for the initiative are Raki Garhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in UttarPradesh , ShivSagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanaluru in Tamil Nadu.

