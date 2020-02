Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 5 archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced that five archaeological sites will be developed as "iconic" sites with museums.

Track Budget 2020 updates here

The sites identified for the initiative are Raki Garhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in UttarPradesh , ShivSagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanaluru in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 100 more airports to be developed by 2025

Sitharaman, presenting her second Budget, has a tough balancing act to carry out as the country is battling a prolonged slowdown and negative investor sentiment. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.