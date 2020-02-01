App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 5 archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites

The sites identified for the initiative are Raki Garhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in UttarPradesh , ShivSagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat, and Adichanaluru in Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced that five archaeological sites will be developed as "iconic" sites with museums.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 100 more airports to be developed by 2025

Sitharaman, presenting her second Budget, has a tough balancing act to carry out as the country is battling a prolonged slowdown and negative investor sentiment.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

