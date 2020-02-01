Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman quotes Kashmiri poet

During her Budget speech, she quoted a verse from a poem 'Myon watan' by prominent 20th century Kashmiri poet Dinanath Nadim.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Februray 1.
Here's the Hindi translation of the verse recited in Parliament by FM Sitharaman:
"Hamara watan,
Khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaisa
Hamara watan,
Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa,
Navjawano ke garam khoon jaisa,
Mera watan,
Tera watan,
Hamara watan,
Duniya ka sabse pyaara watan"
(English translation:
Our land, like the Shalimar garden in blossom,
Our land, like a lotus blooming in the Dal lake,
Like the hot-blooded youth,
My country,
My country,

Your country,The dearest land in the world.