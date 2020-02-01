Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to boost fishing as Blue Revolution gathers pace

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 underlined the government's focus to turn India into a hotspot for fish and aquatic products by proposing to raise fish production capacity to 200 lakh tonnes.

Sitharaman said 377 'sagar mitras' and 500 fish farmer organisations will be set up.

The Modi government has made it clear that it is committed towards 'Blue Revolution' or 'Neeli Kranti' and has the potential to attain the first place in the world in fish production.

A separate Department has been constituted for the integrated development of fisheries. A special fund has been created to develop infrastructure related to the fishing industry.

In 2018, the government had set up a special Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

The fund is being used for the creation of fisheries infrastructure facilities both in marine and inland fisheries sectors.

The government has set a target to augment fish production to achieve its target of 15 million tonnes by 2020 under the Blue Revolution and raise it thereafter about 20 million tonnes by 2022-23.

FIDF provides concessional finance to state governments, cooperatives, individuals and entrepreneurs for taking up the identified investment activities of fisheries development.