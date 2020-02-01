Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes monetisation of 12 national highways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced that the government plans to monetise 12 highways, covering over 6,000 km, before 2024. The government plans to use the FASTag mechanism to raise funds from viable highways.

"FASTag mechanism encourages us towards greater commercialisation of our highways so that NHAI can raise more resources," said Sitharaman. The mandatory FASTag rule for NHs has raised toll collections for the highway authority.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had earlier said the government plans to raise toll revenue to Rs. 1 lakh crore per annum in the next five years. The revenue from toll collections currently stands at Rs. 30,000 crore per annum.

The target for monetisation of developed NH stretches has been kept at Rs. 11,000 crore for 2020-21. Currently, the funds raised from monetisation of hihways are utilised towards investments in NHAI projects. Monetisation of highways provided Rs. 10,000 crores to NHAI in 2019-20.

Out of the total 1.4 lakh km highways under NHAI, 24,996 km of highways currently are under the toll ambit and the length increase to 27,000 km by March 2021.

The Centre plans to use new models to use currently viable highway projects to raise funds from banks. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there are 480 projects which can be used to raise loans.