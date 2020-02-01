App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short speech after feeling unwell

Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech on February 1 as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

She was offered candies by her ministerial colleagues, but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.

This was the longest Budget speech by any finance minister.

She broke her own record of a 2-hour-17-minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2017.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

