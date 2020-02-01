Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman claims India uplifted 271 mn people out of poverty

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic development and caring society.
India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic development and caring society.
The government aims to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance, she added.
