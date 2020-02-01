Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced that budgetary allocation for transport infrastructure has been raised to Rs. 1.7 lakh crore for FY 2020-21.

"To augment infrastructure, an accelerated highways development programme will be taken up that includes 9,000 kms of economic corridor and 2,500 kms of access-controlled highways," she said.

She added that 2,000 kms each of coastal roads and strategic highways will be constructed.

The budgetary allocation for road transport and highways has been raised to Rs 91,823.22 crore in FY 2021 from the revised estimate of Rs 83,000 crore in FY 2020.

This provision has been made for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Bharat Mala Pariyojana entrusted to the organisation for execution. Further, the provision is for expenditure on development of NHs, including projects relating to expressways and six laning of crowded stretches of Golden Quadrilateral and two-laning of highways works under National Highways Development Project (NHDP), special programme for development of road connectivity in Naxalite affected areas, development of Vijaywada-Ranchi Road and for providing last mile connectivity.