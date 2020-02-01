Budget 2020: FM announces new scheme to make India a hub for electronic manufacturing

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were also launched alongside as Apple's premium iPhone models for 2019.

Following the Economic Survey 2019-20’s prescription to integrate 'Assemble in India' for the world into 'Make in India', Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 proposed launching a new scheme to make India a hub for electronic manufacturing.

The finance minister said that India needs to manufacture networked products and that would make it a part of global value chains, bring in more investment, and generate more employment.

“Electronics manufacturing industry is very competitive and India has shown its cost advantages. The potential of this industry in job creation is immense. India needs to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the electronics value chain. I propose a scheme focused on encouraging manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semi-conductor packaging,” Sitharaman said.

The Narendra Modi government has been under pressure for lack of jobs in the country would use this offer to attract overseas component makers and help boost the share of manufacturing in India to a quarter of the nation’s gross domestic product.

The manufacturing of iPhones in India has been already pushed up by Foxconn Technology Group, the largest assembler of Apple handsets. It already has two factories in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it makes devices for Xiaomi and Nokia. Adding more production in India would help Apple and Foxconn diversify from China amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.

India is looking to galvanise smartphone and component manufacturing and position itself as a global hub, dishing out incentives to sweeten the deal for international brands. It also wants to attract supply chain and ancillary firms, and increase value addition.

Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that India must become a hub for 5G, and that such an ecosystem needs to be backed by Intellectual property (IP), patents and Research and Development.

India has set its sight on creating a $400 billion (around Rs 28.43 lakh crore) electronic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025, and notified a new policy to boost manufacturing activities.

The government has also relaxed foreign direct investment norms for single-brand retail, offering players like Apple more flexibility on local sourcing norms. It also did away a provision that required companies to mandatorily set up a brick-and-mortar store before getting into online retail trading.