Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 01:38 PM IST

Budget 2020: FM announces new direct tax dispute settlement scheme

The announcement will help bridge the fiscal deficit gap and monetise a part of the amount stuck in tax litigation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2020-21 that a new direct tax dispute settlement scheme would  be launched. in the dispute settlement scheme, the interest and penalty will be waived until March 31.

The divestment target for FY21 is said to be Rs 2.1 lakh crore against the same of Rs 1.05 lakh crore in FY20.

The announcement is expected to help bridge the fiscal deficit gap and monetise a part of the amount stuck in tax litigation. It has been reported that an estimated 500,000 cases have been pending in the courts and quasi-judicial forums for years and it could take a long while before the tax department sees any of the money, assuming it eventually wins. The total value of these disputes is pegged at Rs 7-8 lakh crore.

Close
A government task force recommended the litigation settlement scheme in July 2019 to help improve ease of doing business. Separately, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had set up a panel to help reduce tax litigation in February 2019 focused on resolving pending direct tax disputes urgently.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:38 pm

