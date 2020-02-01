App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget 2020: Fiscal consolidation seems to be on track, says C Rangarajan

During the budget speech, the Finance Minister said the FY20 fiscal deficit is now seen at 3.8 percent of GDP versus the earlier target of 3.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

C Rangarajan, former-chairman of economic advisory council to the Prime Minister of India giving his take on Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget said, “The budget talked a great deal about expenditure and various hits. Ultimately, it is the increase in government expenditure which can provide some stimulus to demand at this particular stage. The overall expenditure does not seem to be much higher. It is about 12-13 percent higher than last year."

"Therefore, expenditure push is not as much as one would have inferred from the lengthy discussions on various types of expenditure, which the finance minister was outlining for more than an hour-and-a-half," he added.

During the budget speech, the FM said, the FY20 fiscal deficit is now seen at 3.8 percent of GDP versus the earlier target of 3.3 percent. The government has used the FRBM trigger mechanism for the fiscal deficit deviation of 0.5 percent for the current fiscal.

Rangarajan said, “In terms of fiscal deficit it remains acceptable but the current year’s fiscal deficit is at about 3.8 percent of the GDP.  I am not sure whether this is a way of invoking the escape clause. The finance minister cannot fix the fiscal deficit above 3 percent and then ask for 0.5 percent increase, even above that. It is not very clear how that escape clause works. However, for 2021, the fiscal deficit is fixed at 3.5 percent, which is 0.5 percent above the implicit mandated level,” he added.

“As far as fiscal consolidation is concerned, it seems to be on track but one doesn’t know how the revenues will pick up and how the non-tax revenues will pick up - all that is not very clear from the budget. I wish the finance minister had elaborated little more on what the tax revenue growth and non-tax revenue growth would be,” added Rangarajan.

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy

