Budget 2020: Finance Ministry may take decision on FDI hike in insurance companies

The Union Budget 2020 is likely to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) threshold in the insurance sector.

Both the industry and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) are in favour of increasing the insurance FDI to 74 percent from the current 49 percent.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the new government's first full Budget on February 1.

Sources said that the government is likely to set up a committee to look into this matter. IRDAI, as well as the industry bodies, have already sought a rise in FDI to 74 percent. The government wants the FDI hike process to be smoother, and not a repeat of the 2015 change (explained below).

Sitharaman had in the July 2019 Budget said that the Centre will look into suggestions of opening up FDI in sectors such as media, aviation and insurance.

“All stakeholders have agreed. The Centre is looking to iron out some differences with its allies on the issue of majority control of an insurance company if FDI limit is raised,” said an official.

Within the BJP allies, while FDI hike has been welcomed the parties want that the Indian shareholders still be on control when it comes to strategic business decisions and appointments in the companies.

Foreign joint venture partners, on the other hand, have stated their disappointment with the ‘Indian control’ clause. These players are of the view that despite bringing in a higher capital, they as foreign shareholders are unable to make the final decision on crucial company matters.

Government data has shown that the FDI inflows into India have remained robust despite global headwinds.

Global FDI flows slid by 13 percent in 2018, to $1.3 trillion from $1.5 trillion the previous year – the third consecutive annual decline, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2019. India’s FDI inflows in 2018-19 remained strong at $64.37 billion, marking a 6 percent growth over the previous year.

The 2015 change

The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act passed in 2015 had allowed for FDI in insurance sector to be raised to 49 percent. However, this did not come easy. Amidst stiff resistance from opposition parties, the then BJP-led National Democratic Alliance got the bill passed.

The point of contention was that foreign partners will not be sensitive to the interest of the Indian policyholders, especially those from the lower-income group. Hence, a clause ‘Indian management control’ was inserted into the Act. This said that all major board decisions, strategies and appointments will be made with a majority nod of the Indian shareholders.

Insurance FDI hike took the longest time from its first introduction in the Parliament in 2008 to its final passage in 2015.

The Insurance Bill that was first introduced in Parliament in 2008, faced opposition because of the FDI proposal. There were various routes proposed, including models like 23 percent through foreign institutional investor (FII) route and 26 percent through FDI.