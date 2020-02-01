App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 08:18 AM IST

Budget 2020 Expectations: What to expect on income tax

Reports suggest the government may allow tax saving via infrastructure bonds of up to Rs 50,000 a year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In just hours from now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting Union Budget 2020-21. The common man, the industry and the market have a wide range of expectation from the finance minister as she delivers her second Budget address.

Among the top expectations is rejig of personal tax rates.

The basic exemption limit was last enhanced in Budget 2014.

Hence, there is a strong expectation among taxpayers that FM Sitharaman will provide relief by extending the basic exemption limit to at least Rs 5 lakh.

Further, the taxes for individuals could be brought down by the way of a reduction in rates and extension of the slabs.

Homi Mistry, Partner with Deloitte India earlier wrote for Moneycontrol that the slabs and the rates could be revised to be 10 percent for taxable income between Rs 5-10 lakh, 20 percent for income between Rs 10-20 lakh and 30 percent for income above Rs 20 lakh.

Reports suggest the government may allow tax saving via infrastructure bonds of up to Rs 50,000 a year.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 08:18 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #Economy #Income Tax #India

