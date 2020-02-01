Budget 2020 | Customs duty on imported footwear, furniture hiked

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister also imposed health cess on import of medical equipment.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced increasing customs duty on imported footwear and furniture.
Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech after feeling unwell towards the fag end.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:05 pm