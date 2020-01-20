App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Centre to mention off-budget spending: Report

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government may specify off-budget expenditure and other liabilities to provide a more accurate picture of its accounts, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“A clear account of real fiscal deficit should be presented...There have been discussions,” a government official told the publication.

There is also a suggestion to adopt accrual-based accounting from cash, which means the government may include its outstanding payments, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The moves may raise the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent, higher than the Centre’s target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for FY20, the report added.

Several experts have said the fiscal deficit may be higher than the government’s estimate.

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg in a blog post said earlier in January that real fiscal deficit could be 3.7-4 percent in FY20.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee recently said that the fiscal deficit target had already been breached by a huge margin.

“Fiscal deficit has been breached by a huge margin already. In that sense, I don’t think that it’s a big deal to breach it more. I wouldn’t be supporting fiscal tightening right now,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in December that increases in off-budget financing were responsible for debt as a share of GDP not changing much over the past decade even though there had been some improvement in reported fiscal deficits.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:13 am

