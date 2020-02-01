Bharat in focus, LIC to hit the market major highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 overhauled the individual tax regime, announced the bold move to list state-owned behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), lowered levies for companies, and proposed measures to raise farmer incomes as she presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.

In choosing unalloyed reforms when it is facing angry protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the government signalled its single-minded intent to engineer a quick turnaround in the economy that has been falling off a cliff.

"Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations," said Sitharaman.

To encourage spending that will give the much-needed cycle boost to consumption and investment, Sitharaman paid special attention to the salaried class, farmers and small businesses.

She also dropped the dividend distribution tax (DDT), acceding to a key demand of the industry that has been seeking its removal to bring down the effective taxes of corporates. The shareholder receiving the dividend will pay the tax instead.

Stock markets, which made an exception to remain open on a Saturday, were disappointed because of lack of an explicit stimulus.

Sitharaman also spelled out the funding fine-print for Rs 102 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects to be built over the next five years.

Construction projects are critical, as they create quick jobs, particularly for the unskilled and semi-skilled workers.

She also launched Vivaad Vishwas Scheme—a scheme that will offer corporate entities and individuals a one-off opportunity to settle tax disputes through a special window.

The plan is similar to the Sabka Vishwas scheme for legacy service and excise disputes launched in 2019 that fetched the government nearly Rs 40,000 crore in settled tax arrears in about four months.

Currently, more than 3 lakh disputed cases, worth Rs 6 lakh crore, are pending at various stages of adjudication. The new scheme, the government hope, will help it offset the revenue losses and help ease the fiscal squeeze.

She also sought to earn Rs 2.1 lakh crore by selling equity in state-owned companies, nearly double of this year’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore, a large part of which will have to be met by selling government’s stakes in LIC.

With risks of slippages looming, the minister pledged to keep the fiscal deficit—a measure of how much a government borrows to meet its expenses–at 3.5percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020-21 and revised the current year’s deficit to 3.8 percent from 3.3 percent targetted in the Budget.

This marks a deviation from the medium-term consolidation target set last year, when she said the fiscal deficit would be contained at 3 percent of GDP in 2020-21.

TAX LESS, SPEND MORE

There were heightened expectations among the salaried and the middle class that Sitharaman recast existing tax slabs and rates. She did deliver on this, albeit with a rider.

Sitharaman proposed to raise the income-tax exemption limit — the threshold below which taxes are not required to be paid —by Rs 5 lakh annually.

She also rejigged the tax slabs. Those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh annually will be taxed at 10 percent, those between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh at 15 percent; those earning between Rs 10-12.5 lakh pays a tax of 20 percent; those with an income of between Rs 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh will be taxed at 25 percent and those above Rs 15 lakh at 30 percent.

Sitharaman said the overhaul will leave more money in the hands of all—the lowest taxpayer to the super-rich—and prompt households to spend more.

Household spending accounts for more than half of India’s GDP. The government estimates the GDP to grow at 5 percent in 2019-20, the slowest in 11 years as demand slips to its lowest since March 2013.

The new tax rates and slabs, however, will be applicable only if individuals chose to opt out of the tax deductions and exemptions claimed under a range of rules such as Section 80 (c) of the Income Tax Act that offered tax breaks for savings instruments, including bank fixed deposits, insurance premium and mutual funds upto Rs 150,000 annually.

Changes in individual income tax rates and slabs is a carryover from the government's to-do list on tax reforms.

Many of the changes are already in place. Sitharaman in 2019 slashed the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 22 percent for all companies, effectively reducing the rate to 25.17 per cent.

Manufacturing units set up after October 1, 2019, pay even a lower tax of 17 percent. The benefit has now been extended to power generation companies as well.

FARMING GROWTH

The Budget also focussed on energising the rural sector, with a nearly big jump in fund allocation for schemes and programmes in the village economy to Rs 2.83 lakh crore in 2020-21.

Sitharaman also increased allocation to promote exports, subsidise farm credit and incentives for mechanisation to double farmers’ income, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate credit growth and consumer spending in rural areas.

The government increased the allocation agriculture, allied industries and rural development to Rs 2.83 lakh crore for 2020-21