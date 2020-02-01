Budget 2020 bahi khata: Will FM Sitharaman continue the practice?

In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke an age-old tradition of carrying a briefcase to Parliament to present the Union Budget. She carried a ‘bahi khata’ instead. A bahi khata is a traditional Indian ledger typically used by businesses in the country.

It was symbolic for India’s first full-time female finance minister to carry a bahi khata as it represented Indian culture while a briefcase may be interpreted as a British colonial tradition.

"Why did I not use a leather bag to carry budget documents? I thought it is high time we move on from the British hangover, to do something on our own. And well, easier for me to carry too," Sitharaman later told reporters.

It was India's first finance minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, who followed the British tradition while presenting the first Union Budget for independent India.

The practice of carrying the Gladstone Box is still followed in the United Kingdom. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next Budget in the UK as it officially left the European Union on February 1.