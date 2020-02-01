Budget 2020: Bahi khata is back as FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves North Block

In 2019, Sitharaman gave an Indian touch to the Budgetary exercise, by carrying the Budget documents to Parliament in ‘bahi-khata’.
Just like 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the Budget documents to Parliament in a red bag, reminiscent of the traditional 'bahi-khata' (ledger), on February 1.Earlier, finance ministers in different governments used a briefcase to carry budget documents, a practice considered as a British tradition. It was India's first finance minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, who followed the British tradition while presenting the first Union Budget for independent India.
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi-Khata' ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/QyGTHmAhfh
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
‘Bahi-khata’ is a red silk cloth with national emblem. It is referred to books of account maintained by traditional Indian businessmen.