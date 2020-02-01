App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Bahi khata is back as FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves North Block

In 2019, Sitharaman gave an Indian touch to the Budgetary exercise, by carrying the Budget documents to Parliament in ‘bahi-khata’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just like 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the Budget documents to Parliament in a red bag, reminiscent of the traditional 'bahi-khata' (ledger), on February 1.

Earlier, finance ministers in different governments used a briefcase to carry budget documents, a practice considered as a British tradition. It was India's first finance minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, who followed the British tradition while presenting the first Union Budget for independent India.

However, in 2019, Sitharaman gave an Indian touch to the Budgetary exercise, by carrying the Budget documents to Parliament in ‘bahi-khata’.

‘Bahi-khata’ is a red silk cloth with national emblem. It is referred to books of account maintained by traditional Indian businessmen.

"I thought it was better we move out from British handhold. And I thought it was good enough to do something on our own. It was easier for me to carry also and very Indian," Sitharaman had said in the customary briefing post Budget presentation, in 2019.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:44 am


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.