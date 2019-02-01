App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | Who are the key people involved in Budget-making?

The Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance prepares the Budget in consultation with other ministries and stakeholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to present the last Budget of its term on February 1. As 2019 is an election year, the Centre will present an interim Budget.

Let us take a look at key members of the government involved in formulating the interim budget for 2019-20.

-Union Minister Arun Jaitley

-Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

- Pon Radhakrishnan, Minister of State for Finance

-Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance

-Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary

-Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary

-Ajay Narayan Jha, Expenditure Secretary

-Sushil Chandra, Chairman, CBDT

-PK Das, CBIC Chairman

-Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

-Rajiv Kumar, Secretary of Financial Services

-Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor

-Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor

Till the FM begins his speech in the Parliament, the Budget documents are kept under strict vigil in the North Block, with only about 100 officials in the know. These officials cannot speak to anyone, including their families, when the Budget is being prepared and printed.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections?
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 08:25 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #Budget 2019 #Economy #Finance Ministry #India #Piyush Goyal

