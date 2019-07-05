App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: What is D-Street expecting and how should investors be positioned?

Moneycontrol conducted a poll to find out what experts think about Budget 2019. Here's what the respondents had to say

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget day data for the last 10 years suggests bulls took control of the stock market only on five instances in the last 10 years, while bears have dominated D-Street on four out of last 10 years on Budget Day.

So, will Budget 2019 cheer the market and can the salaried class expect lower income tax? India Inc is betting on bold policy moves. Will those come through? And, how will the Budget address the economic slowdown?

What are the crucial levels to watch out for today? And are there any stocks which are likely to benefit the most from the Union Budget?

Moneycontrol conducted a poll to find out what experts think about Budget 2019. Watch the video with Sakshi Batra and Moneycontrol Markets Editor, Kshitij Anand, to find out what the respondents had to say.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #markets #video

