Union Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: UDAN scheme allocation up by 8%, pegged at Rs 480 crore for 2019-20

The scheme aims to make travel by “hawai jahaaz” affordable for people wearing “hawai chappal” by capping fares at Rs 2,500 for every one-hour flight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Centre on February 1 allocated a budgetary support of Rs 480 crore to its regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, during the interim budget of 2019-20.

“Because of UDAN, today an ordinary citizen is also travelling by air. The number of operational airports has crossed 100 with the commissioning of the Pakyong airport in Sikkim,” Piyush Goyal, interim finance minister, said while presenting the government’s interim budget.

The allocation is up by only 8.84 percent from the previous year’s allocation of Rs 441 crore (revised estimate) during FY18. The amount was Rs 1014.09 crore (budgeted estimate FY19) and Rs 200 crore in 2017-18.

UDAN, acronym for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, is a regional connectivity scheme launched in 2016-17. The scheme aims to make travel by “hawai jahaaz” affordable for people wearing “hawai chappal” by capping fares at Rs 2,500 for every one-hour flight. The government provides funds to the airlines to compensate for the subsidised price.

Centre aims to connect tier-II and tier-III cities with metro cities to improve “regional connectivity”. Routes have been bid in three phases with each phase focusing on special features.

For example, 128 routes were awarded under UDAN-I of which 76 routes are operational as of today. This phase focused on connecting intra-state and inter-state connectivity. Under UDAN-II, 312 routes were awarded, of which close to 60 are operational. This phase focused on improving connectivity in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, north eastern states and helipads. Close to 31 new helipads have been approved under UDAN-II.

Routes under UDAN-III were announced in the last week of January 2019 that focused more on waterdromes and awarding those routes that were cancelled under the previous two phases. 235 routes have been awarded to 11 airlines under this phase.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #aviation #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal #UDAN scheme

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

