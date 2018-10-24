Budget 2019: Traders want govt to simplify GST, tax breaks and cheap loans

Jethabhai, a kirana merchant who deals in pulses, spices and dry fruits at the Dana Bazar located in the APMC market in Vashi, Mumbai, isn’t too happy these days.

His business has been dull, with the general slowdown of consumption and steep competition from large online and offline retailers weaning way his customers.

"We used to do Rs 2 lakh business on a daily basis, we are not even doing Rs 50,000 these days," said Jethabhai.

Jethabhai, who has been in the wholesale and retail business at APMC for more than three decades, said the there has been a discernible change in the last three years.

"There is no demand, the big malls are pulling away our customers," lamented Jethabhai.

Adding to that was the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the government's push towards digital transactions, which have increased the burden of small traders who largely transact in cash and find filing taxes complicated.

"We don't have any problem with GST, but we expect government to make it simpler to file," said Jethabhai.

The use of swiping machines and digital wallets have spiked in the aftermath of demonetisation. Now cash has once again come back to rule the roost.

"I am not comfortable at using cards and electronic payment systems, for us, cash is easier," Jethabhai said.

It’s not Jethabhai alone, other traders at the APMC tell similar tales. Spread across 300 hectares, the APMC is one of the largest in Asia, with separate wholesale markets for fruits, vegetables, food grains, pulses, onion and potato, sugar and spices.

It’s a bustling market where farmers sell their produce, with wholesalers and retailers their customers. But the general economic slowdown, GST and competition from large multi-chain retailers have put the brakes on traders' profits at the market.