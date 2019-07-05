Budget 2019: Startups get a thumbs up through easier tax rules for AIFs

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019 proposed incentives for startups including tax breaks on AIFs, venture capitalists and private equity investors.

The government also proposed to create a favourable tax environment for venture capitalists (VCs) and private equity (PE) firms as part of the broad strategy to ease fund flow to start-ups and small businesses.

Among other measures, Sitharaman proposed easing of Angel Tax On Start-ups, reduced scrutiny of funds raised by startups and special assessment arrangments for the same by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

The measures draws upon the recommendations that a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel on Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) headed by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy had made recently.

Among the measures include giving tax pass-through status to Category II AIFs.

A 'pass-through' status means that the income generated would be taxed in the hands of the investor, as opposed to taxing the fund itself.

AIFs, or funds collected pooled from high net-worth individuals are invested primarily in unlisted securities and start-ups to promote entrepreneurship.

Venture capital and private equity funds have pumped in billions of dollars into India’s fledgling e-commerce industry driven by an optimism of a fast-expanding mobile Internet universe.

Just like profit of AIFs is a pass through for limited partners, the loss would also get the same treatment now.

In 2012, markets regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) placed AIFs under three categories. Funds that have a positive spillover on the economy such as infrastructure funds and social venture funds were placed as Category I AIFs. Private equity, venture capital and debt funds fall into Category II AIFs, while Category III AIFs include hedge funds.

The committee had recommended several changes in taxation policy for AIFs including introduction of securities transaction tax (STT) for private equity and venture capital investments as it has worked effectively for several years in case of foreign portfolio investors and tweaking of safe harbour norms.