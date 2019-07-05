Budget 2019 | Several reforms to be undertaken to promote rental housing, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 proposed that several reforms will be taken up for rental housing. A modern tenancy reform will be floated among states.

“Several reforms would be undertaken to promote rental housing, current rental laws are archaic as they do not address lessor-lessee relationships fairly,” she said.

This, say real estate experts, could reduce reluctance to rent and enhance the supply of rental homes, making productive use of vacant houses.

"The new model tenancy, which is likely to be re-introduced, is expected to balance the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants that will make the rental market more efficient and streamlined across the country,” says Megha Maan, Senior Associate Director, Research at Colliers International India.

A national urban rental housing policy has been in the pipeline ever since the Modi government assumed charge in 2014. The first draft was put out in public domain in October 2015 and sought to promote various types of public-private partnerships for promotion of rental housing in the country and making good the growing housing shortage as a result of increasing urbanisation.

The aim of the policy was to bring 11 million vacant unsold houses onto the rental market, to further encourage demand and reduce housing shortage. According to a KPMG report, the rental market in India is currently dominated by two major segments – increased demand from the migrant working class and rising demand-supply gaps in student housing.

This market is still highly fragmented in India, and is majorly available in forms of campus housing, private hostels and the residential paying guest houses.

Today, the overall share of rental housing could be anywhere between 35-45 percent of the total Indian residential real estate segment. It is definitely increasing, particularly in urban centres which account for nearly 70 percent of the total rental market, according to data from Anarock.

As per IMF’s last estimate two years ago, India’s residential rental market was worth more than US $20 billion, comprising $13.5 billion in urban areas, $0.8 billion in rural areas, and $5.7 billion of vacant non-resident Indian property brokerage.