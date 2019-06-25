Budget 2019 | Set up inter-ministerial committee to address unemployment concerns: CII

Employment generation is a key concern for the country and was also addressed in the recommendations sent by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to the Centre.

"Employment generation extends to multiple dimensions and a national mission is required to address all aspects holistically," Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII said.

As per the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation survey, unemployment touched a 45-year high at 6.1 percent for the period 2017-18. It was 5.3 percent in rural areas and 7.8 percent in urban areas.

While the government said data could not be compared to the preceding years', experts agreed that the numbers are high and job creation is the need of the hour. The industry body thus outlined an agenda for the upcoming Budget on July 05.

- The government should set up a National Employment Board to look into employment creation hurdles and address them on a real-time basis. The board would include representatives from key ministries, states, industry experts, trade unions and other stakeholders.

- Skill vouchers and skill wallets could be provided to boost skills in line with the Skill India mission and undertake incentive-based support instead of subsidy-based ones. Skilling should be focused and demand-driven, for 24 high-growth sectors.

- States with Fixed Term Employment and other labour law reforms should receive priority in the Centre's infrastructure project funding. Transport, power projects and industrial parks could be fast-tracked to leverage such employment policies.

- Wage threshold under Prime Minister Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) should be increased to Rs 25,000 from the current Rs 15,000. PMRPY provides government three years contribution to EPF and EPS for new employees, applicable to workers earning less than Rs 15,000. Increased wages should lead to a raised threshold for applicability.

- States should have the power to determine minimum wage based on geographic location, skill and occupation, but not lower than the Centre's fixed amount. However, the wages of skilled and semi-skilled workers should be determined by the market.