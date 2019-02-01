Budget 2019: Rural roads see an allocation of Rs 19,000 crore under Gram Sadak Yojana

Pushing rural infrastructure in the new financial year, union budget of 2019-20 allocated Rs 19,000 crore for development of roads in rural and backward area under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

"Construction of rural roads has increased three times during the last five years,” Piyush Goyal, interim minister for finance said while presenting the budget for FY20.

The allocation was up against last year’s revised estimate of Rs. 15,500 crore.

The per day construction was 69 km per day during 2013-14 The rate of construction was 100 km per day during 2014-15, the year Modi government took over as the Central government.

PMGSY was launched in 2000 to provide “all-weather” road connectivity to “unconnected villages” in India. A total of 1,78,000 habitations were selected where roads were to be built. About 47,000 habitations continue to stay “unconnected”. Centre plans to construct roads in these habitations by March 2019.