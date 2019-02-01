App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Rural roads see an allocation of Rs 19,000 crore under Gram Sadak Yojana

In a bid to achieve complete road connectivity in rural areas under PMGSY by March 2019, the allocation saw a jump of over Rs 4,000 crore against last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pushing rural infrastructure in the new financial year, union budget of 2019-20 allocated Rs 19,000 crore for development of roads in rural and backward area under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

"Construction of rural roads has increased three times during the last five years,” Piyush Goyal, interim minister for finance said while presenting the budget for FY20.

The allocation was up against last year’s revised estimate of Rs. 15,500 crore.

The per day construction was 69 km per day during 2013-14 The rate of construction was 100 km per day during 2014-15, the year Modi government took over as the Central government.

PMGSY was launched in 2000 to provide “all-weather” road connectivity to “unconnected villages” in India. A total of 1,78,000 habitations were selected where roads were to be built. About 47,000 habitations continue to stay “unconnected”. Centre plans to construct roads in these habitations by March 2019.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections?
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:20 pm

#Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #PMGSY #rural roads

