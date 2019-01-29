Budget 2019: Rural economy likely in focus in vote on account

Anjan Ghosh

The norm prior to the parliamentary elections is for the incumbent government to present an Interim Budget for a Vote on Account rather than a full budget; conventionally, an Interim Budget merely secures parliamentary approval for expenses for a part of the year.

However, with the Finance Minister having already mentioned that deviation from the convention may be necessary to meet the challenges facing the economy, there is a possibility of some major policy announcements designed to support the rural economy, either in terms of income transfers or subsidies and the critical question, therefore, would be the extent to which the GoI would be able to create fiscal space, without compromising on capex spend, for funding such schemes.

The Union Budget for FY2019 had indicated a fiscal deficit target of 3.1 percent of the GDP for FY2020. However, considering the possible spillovers of subsidy from FY2019 to FY2020 and the upfronting of dividends through interim pay-outs in FY2019, we expect the fiscal deficit to be higher, at around 3.3 percent of the GDP.

The nominal GDP growth assumptions would be similar to the one assumed for FY2019, namely 11.5 percent; what would be of interest would be the assumptions on indirect taxes, since the GST collections for the current year are expected to fall short of the targets by at least Rs 1 lakh crore. Our assumption is that the GoI may assume a tax growth of 14-15 percent for FY2020, somewhat higher than the nominal GDP growth, building in the formalisation and improvement in compliance related to the GST.

We do not expect major changes in tax rates in the Interim Budget for FY2020. In any case, after the implementation of the GST, indirect tax rates on a few items remain under the control of the GoI, as the GST Council decides on changes in the GST rates. However, the GoI may undertake some minor changes in the income threshold and deductions for personal income tax, which may provide mild support to small-ticket consumption.

We expect a step-up in the allocation for existing schemes to assuage rural distress, including MGNREGA, Ayushman Bharat etc. Such schemes are likely to result in prioritisation of consumption or revenue spending over capital spending.

We also expect an enhancement in the allocations towards affordable housing, roads, railways, ports, inland waterways and smart cities etc., supplemented by extra-budgetary sources of funds such as institutional finance and market borrowings of the public sector enterprises and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). The extent of support to be provided to the public-sector banks towards their recapitalisation in FY2020 would also be a key monitorable.

In line with the previous years, we expect the RBI to transfer a sizeable chunk of its surplus to the GoI. The practice of cash-rich PSUs purchasing its stake in other PSUs, rather than divest strategically, is also likely to continue. The non-tax revenue from the telecom sector is unlikely to show any buoyancy.

A fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP, along with nominal GDP growth of 11.5 percent, would roughly translate into Rs 6.9 lakh crore in absolute terms. Given the uptick in the repayments falling due in the coming year (Rs 2.5 lakh crore in FY2020 against Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY19), market participants are likely to keenly assess the size of the planed market borrowings for FY20, which along with the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary stance, would indicate the direction in movement of bond yields.