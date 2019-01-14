App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Remembering India's most iconic Budgets

These were some of the Budgets that impacted our economy in the most significant of ways, bringing in changes and reforms that define it even today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1947 | Independent India's first Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty presented India's first Budget, which allocated 46% of total expenditure (Rs 197.39 crore) to the Defence Services Department. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
1/6

1947 | Independent India's first Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty presented India's first Budget, which allocated 46% of total expenditure (Rs 197.39 crore) to the Defence Services Department. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
1968 | Morarji Desai's Budget, commonly known as the People's Budget, simplified the assessment of goods by introducing the system of self-assessment for all manufacturers. This Budget also abolished 'spouse allowance', which was a tax saving tool for both husband and wife. This was done in order to "to eliminate this unintended strain on the relationship of marriage."
2/6

1968 | Morarji Desai's Budget, commonly known as the People's Budget, simplified the assessment of goods by introducing the system of self-assessment for all manufacturers. This Budget also abolished 'spouse allowance', which was a tax saving tool for both husband and wife. This was done in order to "to eliminate this unintended strain on the relationship of marriage."
1991 | Commonly known as the Epochal Budget. Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, under the Narasimha Rao government, took steps for India to welcome globalisation and slashed import licensing and promoted exports.
3/6

1991 | Commonly known as the Epochal Budget. Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, under the Narasimha Rao government, took steps for India to welcome globalisation and slashed import licensing and promoted exports.
1997 | Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s “Dream Budget” put across a roadmap for economic reforms in India, which included lowering of income tax rates, removing of the surcharge on corporate taxes, and introducing a scheme on prevention of black money.
4/6

1997 | Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s “Dream Budget” put across a roadmap for economic reforms in India, which included lowering of income tax rates, removing of the surcharge on corporate taxes, and introducing a scheme on prevention of black money.
2000 | The then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha put forward the 'The Millennium Budget', which was aimed at making India a software-IT hub. It introduced the concept of exporting software.
5/6

2000 | The then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha put forward the 'The Millennium Budget', which was aimed at making India a software-IT hub. It introduced the concept of exporting software.
2005 | Commonly known as the Aam Aadmi Budget and tabled by Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Budget featured lower corporate tax rates and customs duty, MNREGA and RTI.
6/6

2005 | Commonly known as the Aam Aadmi Budget and tabled by Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Budget featured lower corporate tax rates and customs duty, MNREGA and RTI.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #Millenials #Modinomics #Slideshow

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.