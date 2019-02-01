App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi
Recommended articleBudget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Quick glance at the tax rebate announcement, fiscal deficit and GDP numbers

Here are the key highlights from the tax changes and economy-related announcements made by Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tax changes: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 announced tax sops for the middle class. One of the biggest announcement was the doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh. (Image: PTI)
1/7

Tax changes: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 announced tax sops for the middle class. One of the biggest announcement was the doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh. (Image: PTI)
<strong>Tax changes:</strong> The Finance Minister announced a tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Standard deduction was raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

Tax changes: The Finance Minister announced a tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Standard deduction was raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000. (Image: Reuters)
Tax changes: FM Goyal also announced tax exemption on notional rent on second self-occupied house. The capital gains exemption under Section 54 was made available on two house properties. Group of Ministers are looking at ways to ease GST burden on homebuyers, Goyal announced. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

Tax changes: FM Goyal also announced tax exemption on notional rent on second self-occupied house. The capital gains exemption under Section 54 was made available on two house properties. Group of Ministers are looking at ways to ease GST burden on homebuyers, Goyal announced. (Image: Reuters)
Tax changes: The Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) limit was hiked to Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000 on post-office savings. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Tax changes: The Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) limit was hiked to Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000 on post-office savings. (Image: Reuters)
Economy: FY20 fiscal deficit target set at 3.4 percent. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

Economy: FY20 fiscal deficit target set at 3.4 percent. (Image: Reuters)
Economy: Expenditure target for FY20 set at Rs 27.84 lakh crore and the capital expenditure for FY20 set at Rs 3.36 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

Economy: Expenditure target for FY20 set at Rs 27.84 lakh crore and the capital expenditure for FY20 set at Rs 3.36 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)
Economy: The FY19 fiscal deficit was pegged at 3.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The current account deficit was pegged at 2.5 percent of the GDP. The FY20 gilt repayment was pegged at Rs 2.36 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

Economy: The FY19 fiscal deficit was pegged at 3.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The current account deficit was pegged at 2.5 percent of the GDP. The FY20 gilt repayment was pegged at Rs 2.36 lakh crore. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.