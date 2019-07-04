Budget 2019: Private hospitals seek higher spend on Ayushman Bharat, tax sops for investments in tier 2, tier 3 cities

The private hospitals that deliver over 70 percent of healthcare in the country are hoping the government to increase spend on healthcare, especially Ayushman Bharat and announce sops for setting up hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

India spend on healthcare is one of the lowest in the world with the current spend on healthcare remains just a little over 1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The government in its National Health Policy spoke about increasing the spend to 2.5 percent of the GDP.

However, it is far from that target. The total budget allocation for the Department of Health and Family Welfare for 2019-20 interim budget is pegged at Rs 61,398.12 crore, a 13 percent increase compared to the current financial year.

Excluding the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the increase in health allocation was six percent.

Ayushman Bharat scheme saw a whopping 167 percent to Rs 6,400 crore for 2019-2020 but was still short of Rs 1,000 crore sought by the National Health Authority – the implementing agency of the scheme.

“The allocation of funds for this (Ayushman Bharat) has not been matching the size of the problem. The allocation last year was less than 10000 crores producing a huge gap. I sincerely hope that this will be addressed as a priority so that the citizens especially the pool in the lower economic strata can have accessibility to quality healthcare,” said Dr Azad Moopen, MD and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare.

The hospital sector was also asking for the government to announce the policy related to incentives such as viability gap funding and tax breaks for investments made in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as projects are financially not viable.

“To enable the private sector spread its presence beyond the urban landscape, the government must offer major incentives and tax breaks to private healthcare organizations setting shop in non-urban areas,” said Dr Dharminder Nagar, MD of Paras Healthcare.

“These incentives can include income tax breaks for the first few years of operations, help in procuring land, making medical equipment GST free for such hospitals and relaxation on service tax on hospital inputs. Similarly, establishing a mechanism to offer fund support or subsidization in treatment cost to private hospitals in smaller towns and rural areas can go a long way in bridging the accessibility gap,” Nagar said.

Healthcare executives also place hopes on the government implementing promises made in its manifesto.

The ruling BJP manifesto talks about setting up one Medical College or Post Graduate Medical College in every district, through public or private participation, by 2024.

To start with 75 such Medical Institutes will be set up by 2022.

This would ensure availability and accessibility of quality secondary and tertiary medical care to the citizens across the diverse landscape of our country.

“If Ayushman Bharat has to be properly rolled out, there is also a requirement for starting a large number of medical and paramedic colleges to increase the number of doctors and paramedics for improving the healthcare delivery. I hope that this will be looked into as a long-term investment,” Moopen of Aster said.