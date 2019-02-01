Budget 2019: Public sector banks' recapitalisation complete, no fiscal support in FY20

State owned banks are expected to start 2019-20 on a strong financial footing as the Budget document of FY20 showed no recapitalisation drive for the banks.

“A number of measures have been implemented to ensure clean banking. Through a transparent and accountable process, we (have) recognised NPAs,” Piyush Goyal, interim finance minister said while proposing the budget.

The finance ministry has infused Rs 1.06 lakh crore as recap bonds during 2018-19, up from budget estimates of Rs 65,000 crore.

Providing budgetary support to public sector banks is part of the government’s broader strategy of infusing Rs 2.11 lakh crore in the banking sector via various means.

The strategy announced in 2017 included support of Rs 1.35 trillion through recapitalisation bond, little over Rs 18,000 crore via budgetary support and rest through market.

The finance ministry had decided to support the PSBs who were found wanting after accelerating non-performing assets.

“The period of 2008-14 will be remembered as a period of aggressive credit growth and, as per RBI, the primary reason for spurt in non-performing loans and stressed assets,” Goyal said, attacking the opposition.

Goyal said that during 2008 to 2014, outstanding loans against PSBs increased from Rs 18 trillion to Rs 52 trillion.

As of February 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put 8 out of 21 PSBs under its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework which puts lending curbs of weak banks.

Three banks -- Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce -- were brought out of the PCA restrictions on January 31 after their Q3 results met with the stipulated requirement to function as a normal bank.

The NPAs were close to Rs 10 trillion at the end of March 2018, of these over Rs 9.62 lakh crore were in PSBs.

“There were high stressed and non-performing assets (NPAs) amounting to Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2014. Many more were hidden through restructuring or otherwise which were discovered during Asset Quality Reviews and inspections carried out since 2015,” he said.

According to data provided by the government, Rs 51,533 crore were injected in the PSBs till December 31, 2018 out of budgetary allocation of Rs 65,000 crore.

NPAs have shown negative trend in FY19 and have reduced by Rs 23,860 crore between April-September 2018, while they recovered Rs 60,726 crore. The recovery is more than double the amount recovered in the corresponding period last year.

The RBI, in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) said NPAs in the banking sector may reduce from 10.8 percent (registered in September 2018) to 10.3 percent by March 2019 and further to 10.2 percent by September 2019. The ratio was 11.5 percent at the end of March 2018.