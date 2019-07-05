App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Panel to be set up to evaluate ways to encourage women participation in economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman proposed to expand self help groups (SHG) to all districts and said one woman in every SHG will get loan of up to Rs 1 lakh under Mudra Yojana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a committee will be set up to evaluate, suggest measures to encourage and facilitate women participation in country's development.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman proposed to expand self help groups (SHG) to all districts and said one woman in every SHG will get loan of up to Rs 1 lakh under Mudra Yojana.

She further noted that the government will streamline multiple labour laws into a set of four labour codes.

Close

Sitharaman noted that major economies will face labour shortage and added India will focus on training new age skills like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D printing.

The government will also launch mission to integrate traditional artisans and creative persons with global market and will work to obtain GI/patents for them.

She also said the government aims to bring greater ease of living for citizens.

Highlighting government's achievements, she said 35 crore LED bulbs were distributed leading to cost saving of Rs 18,341 crore annually.

Sitharaman said railway station modernisation programme will be launched this year.

She also proposed to establish National Research Foundation to fund, to coordinate and to promote research in country.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.