Budget 2019: NRIs can now get Aadhaar card on arrival
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:53 PM IST

Budget 2019: NRIs can now get Aadhaar card on arrival

Until now, NRIs were required to wait for a mandated 180 days before they were issued their Aadhaar cards.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday that non-resident Indians (NRIs) who hold Indian passports, will no longer have to wait for 180 days to get their Aadhaar card.

She said they may soon get Aadhaar on arrival as the government is working on a mechanism that will require them to only produce their Indian passports to avail the same.

Aadhaar cards are of utmost importance as they carry an official identification number that has links to a central database and includes all relevant information on a citizen such as biometric, religion, DOB.

As per the Aadhaar Act, they were not eligible for Aadhaar card if they had not stayed in India for at least 182 days in a year before applying for it.

While presenting her first Budget, Sitharaman also said that the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre will also ensure that making investments in India becomes easier. To achieve this, they plan to merge the NRI portfolio route with foreign portfolio route.

The new Finance Minister said: “To provide NRIs seamless (access) to Indian equities, NRI portfolio investment route will be merged with the foreign portfolio investment route.”

Apart from this, Sitharaman also announced that a Global Investors Meet would be held in India every year. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will be used as “the anchor to get key sets of global players to come and invest in India.”

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Aadhaar Card #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget

