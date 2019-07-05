App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman retains 10% tax on capital gains

The Street was expecting that LTCG would get reduced or rolled back to boost sentiments. The reintroduction of LTCG did not make much of a difference when it comes to tax revenues

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 retained long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on yearly profit above Rs 1 lakh from investment in equities as well as equity-oriented mutual funds.

In the year 2018, the government introduced 10 percent tax on capital gains in excess of Rs 1 lakh in a financial year on selling one’s investment in the specified instruments. The tax was re-introduced after a gap of 14 years.

The Street was expecting that LTCG would get reduced or rolled back to boost sentiments. The reintroduction of LTCG did not make much of a difference when it comes to tax revenues, suggest experts.

Close

“LTCG tax has not brought in any incremental income to the government and should be preferably rolled back,” Vinay Pandit, Head-Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh said.

Dhruva Advisors LLP in a report said that re-introduction of LTCG tax adversely impacted the capital market of the country as the investments in the country have become less lucrative and more volatile.

The government is looking to boost revenues and some part of the analyst community was factoring in a slight increase in LTCG, but that would have hurt the sentiments of investor community.

 

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #LTCG

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.