Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman retains 10% tax on capital gains

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 retained long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on yearly profit above Rs 1 lakh from investment in equities as well as equity-oriented mutual funds.

In the year 2018, the government introduced 10 percent tax on capital gains in excess of Rs 1 lakh in a financial year on selling one’s investment in the specified instruments. The tax was re-introduced after a gap of 14 years.

The Street was expecting that LTCG would get reduced or rolled back to boost sentiments. The reintroduction of LTCG did not make much of a difference when it comes to tax revenues, suggest experts.

“LTCG tax has not brought in any incremental income to the government and should be preferably rolled back,” Vinay Pandit, Head-Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh said.

Dhruva Advisors LLP in a report said that re-introduction of LTCG tax adversely impacted the capital market of the country as the investments in the country have become less lucrative and more volatile.

The government is looking to boost revenues and some part of the analyst community was factoring in a slight increase in LTCG, but that would have hurt the sentiments of investor community.