you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: New education policy on anvil, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will bring a new national educational policy and Rs 400 crore has been provided for world class institutions.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

India has potential to become educational hub, she said while proposing Study in India programme to attract foreign students.

Close

The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme.

To sensitise youth about Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, Sitharaman said a 'Gandhi-pedia' is being developed.

She said railways will be encouraged to invest in suburban railways through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enhance metro rail network through PPPs (public private partnerships).

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Economy #India

