Budget 2019: Govt proposes to allow foreign investment in NBFC debt papers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech on July 5 announced to allow Foreign Institutional and Portfolio Investors to invest in debt securities offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFC).

The measures will help NBFCs, which have been going through a liquidity crisis, to raise funds.

The crisis in the NBFC sector started with a series of defaults by IL&FS last year. This had a cascading effect on the market and many other NBFCs, which have since been finding it difficult to raise funds. Banks are still wary of lending to the sector. The cost of funds rose as much as 150 basis points for NBFCs.