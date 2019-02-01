Budget 2019: Mudra registers 15.5 lakh beneficiaries, fiscal support at Rs 500 crore in 2019-20

Moneycontol News

The government proposed a budgetary support of Rs 500 crore for the micro, small and medium enterprises via Mudra scheme during the interim budget of 2019-20.

“The government has sanctioned 15.56 lakh loans amounting Rs 7.23 lakh crore under the Mudra scheme ,” Piyush Goyal, interim finance minister, said while presenting the budget.

This budget is Modi government’s last budget before the country votes a new government to power during the Lok Sabha election due around April-May 2019.

The government had earmarked same allocation during the budget of 2018-19, thereby keeping the allocation flat for three years in a row.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), or simply Mudra scheme was launched by the government in 2015 to provide finance to non-corporate and non-farm small businesses. The limit to avail loan is up to Rs 10 lakh.

According to the latest data provided by the government, 40 percent of the loans in FY18 were disbursed to women entrepreneurs while nearly 33 percent were given to social categories. During the same financial year, over 1.25 crore new entrepreneurs opened their Mudra account to whom over Rs 93,000 crore were disbursed.

Highlighting the government’s intent to support MSME sector, Goyal reiterated the benefits given to the small traders under the MSME outreach programme, launched by the PM during Diwali last year.

“Government has undertaken many effective steps to strengthen MSME sector, which provides employment to crores of people. Recently, a scheme of sanctioning loans up to Rs one crore in 59 minutes has been launched. GST registered SME units will get two percent interest rebate on incremental loan of Rs one crore,” Goyal said.

He also said that MSMEs are reaping huge benefits from the government’s e-market place, rsulting in average savings of 25 to 28 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, has raised red flags against the loans disbursed under the category. It has cautioned the institutions about increasing non-performing assets in this category which must be taken care of.

According to sources, RBI has cautioned the finance ministry that Mudra scheme could the “next big source of NPAs” in the banking system. The apex bank has flagged that bad loans under PMMY have risen to Rs 11,000 crore.

The bad loans under Mudra loans jumped 92 percent in FY18 against FY17, even as the advances increased only 40 percent year-on-year.

It must, however, be noted that their share in the total NPAs of the banking sector is only 5.38 percentage points. The total NPA was Rs 10 trillion at the end of March 2018.