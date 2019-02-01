App
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: MNREGA allocation up 9% to Rs 60,000 crore

In last year's Budget, the Finance Ministry had allocated Rs 55,000 crore for employment guarantee scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 proposed higher allocation for MNREGA by 9 percent to Rs 60,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20, as a part of the NDA government's larger plan to focus specifically on the country's rural sector, amid concerns over rising agrarian crisis.

In last year's Budget, the Finance Ministry had allocated Rs 55,000 crore for employment guarantee scheme.

The rural employment guarantee scheme provides minimum 100 days of employment out of 365 days in a year to every rural household willing to do unskilled manual work.

Despite massive allocation for Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the current financial year, the rural development ministry has twice sought additional funds from the finance ministry.

In the last three financial years, the government has continued to increase its allocation towards the rural job scheme. Rs 48,000 crore was allocated in 2017-18, which was later increased to Rs 55,000 in revised estimates. In Budget 2016-17, Rs 38, 500 crore was allocated to the scheme, which was later revised and ramped up by 23 percent to Rs 47,499 crore. Rs 41,699 cr was spent during the financial year 2015-16.

While the more-than-a-decade-old job scheme has generated more rural employment than any other government scheme or private sector initiative, it has also shared its share of criticism of fuelling inflation, delaying payment to workers, with drought-hit areas in the country not getting 100 days of work.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #interim Budget #MNREGA #Piyush Goyal #rural

