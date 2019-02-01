Budget 2019: Make or break for Modi government?

B-Day is finally here and all eyes are on the interim Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal, and his presentation the Interim Budget 2019. In our pre-budget series on Moneycontrol we got you expert voices on the expectations from the budget.

We got economists, market veterans and India Inc. to brainstorm over the current state of the economy and what is needed to achieve higher growth. We also spoke to the youth of the country to understand what they feel about the reforms, progress in the country and what their wish list is from this Budget.

In this video, Sakshi Batra and Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, discuss what is likely to come out of the finance minister's briefcase and how important this Budget is for the Modi government.