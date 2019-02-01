App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament; to present Interim Budget at 11 am
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament; to present Interim Budget at 11 am

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Make or break for Modi government?

Sakshi Batra and Gaurav Choudhury discuss what is likely to come out of the finance minister's briefcase and how important this budget is for the Modi government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

B-Day is finally here and all eyes are on the interim Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal, and his presentation the Interim Budget 2019. In our pre-budget series on Moneycontrol we got you expert voices on the expectations from the budget.

We got economists, market veterans and India Inc. to brainstorm over the current state of the economy and what is needed to achieve higher growth. We also spoke to the youth of the country to understand what they feel about the reforms, progress in the country and what their wish list is from this Budget.

In this video, Sakshi Batra and Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, discuss what is likely to come out of the finance minister's briefcase and how important this Budget is for the Modi government.

​Get all the action in the countdown to the union budget 2019-20 only on Moneycontrol.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:19 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.