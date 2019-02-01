Budget 2019: Key announcements made for farmers, workers

Farmers | Farmers with less than two hectares of land will be offered Rs 6,000 per year, as direct transfer, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The benefit will be transferred directly into the bank account of beneficiary farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The scheme will cover more than 12 crore farmers across the country and will cost the government around Rs 75,000 crore.