you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: India to host Global Investors Meet annually, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The idea behind holding a meet of this nature is to attract more investments from overseas as the government seeks to spur economic growth and generate more jobs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 announced that the government will host a 'Global Investors Meet' in the country every year.

"The government is contemplating organising an annual Global Investors Meet in India, using National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as the anchor, to get all three sets of global players-top industrialists/corporate honchos, top pension/insurance/sovereign wealth funds and top digital technology/venture funds.

"It is high time India not only gets integrated into global value chain of production of goods and services, but also become part of the global financial system to mobilise global savings, mostly institutionalised in pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds," said Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #Global Investors Meet #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

