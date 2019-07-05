Budget 2019: India to host Global Investors Meet annually, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 announced that the government will host a 'Global Investors Meet' in the country every year.

"The government is contemplating organising an annual Global Investors Meet in India, using National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as the anchor, to get all three sets of global players-top industrialists/corporate honchos, top pension/insurance/sovereign wealth funds and top digital technology/venture funds.

"It is high time India not only gets integrated into global value chain of production of goods and services, but also become part of the global financial system to mobilise global savings, mostly institutionalised in pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds," said Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech.