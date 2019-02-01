App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Budget 2019: India to breach fiscal deficit target this financial year

"Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 percent in the revised estimate of 2018/19," Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha as he delivered the Hindu nationalist-led government's last budget for an election that must be held by May.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's fiscal deficit this financial year would be 3.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), slightly higher than the targeted 3.3 percent, the country's acting finance minister said on Friday while presenting an interim budget.



The deficit was widely expected to be higher than targeted due to a combination of revenue shortfalls and increased spending ahead of the election.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

