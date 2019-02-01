App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: Goyal announces mega pension scheme for unorganised sector
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: Goyal announces mega pension scheme for unorganised sector

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: India attracted massive FDI worth $239 bn in last 5 years, says FM Piyush Goyal

"Due to a stable and predictable regulatory regime, a growing economy and strong fundamentals, India could attract massive amount of foreign direct investment during the last five years, as much as USD 239 billion worth received as FDI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has received massive foreign direct investment worth USD 239 billion in the last five years on account of a stable and predictable regulatory regime, growing economy and strong fundamentals, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

"Due to a stable and predictable regulatory regime, a growing economy and strong fundamentals, India could attract massive amount of foreign direct investment during the last five years, as much as USD 239 billion worth received as FDI.

"This period also witnessed a rapid liberalisation of the FDI policy allowing most FDI to come through the automatic route," the minister said in his budget speech for 2019-20.

The government has relaxed foreign investments norms in several sectors, including single-brand retail, defence, airlines and food processing.

The main sectors that receive the maximum foreign inflows include services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, construction, automobile, and power.

The top sources of FDI include Mauritius, Singapore, Netherlands, the US and Japan.

While several sectors attract foreign investments through the automatic approval route, certain segments need government approval.

FDI is important as India would require huge investments in the coming years to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.

Healthy growth in foreign inflows helps maintain balance of payments and value of the rupee.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.