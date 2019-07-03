Budget 2019: Hope LTCG is left untouched, says Shyamsunder Bhat, Exide Life CIO

The government is set to present the Union Budget 2019 on July 5. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Shyamsunder Bhat, chief investment officer, Exide Life Insurance, talks about the expectations and investment prospects for FY20. Excerpts:

Q: With the new government taking over, what are the sectors that the company is overweight on?

A: We had positioned for the sectors accordingly. While there are no major sectoral changes, we have increased our weightage on capital goods sector. Further, we have been overweight on consumer goods, both FMCG and durables. Similarly, while automobile and pharma sectors are out of flavour, we are marginally overweight on them.

Q: The Union Budget will be presented on July 5. What are the key announcements eyed by the market?

A: It is likely that the fiscal deficit target will be increased to create space for economy revival. But this will also be a deviation from the glide path and will also mean a higher level of borrowing. But this could boost consumer spending and be a positive for the country as a whole.

Further, with respect to the gross domestic product (GDP), we expect a stimulus in the budget. There was a drop in GDP growth because of domestic and global factors. Domestically, there could have been a slowdown before the elections plus the exports have also come off. The government also had to cut back on spending given the shortfall in the tax revenues which eventually slowed down customer purchases.

Q: Will this year be a period of less-volatile equity markets?

A: Equity market volatility should be lesser than last year. We expect that it would be a broader market rally where more stocks and sectors would participate. Going forward, we may need many substantial upside over the next year in Nifty50 but there would be consolidation. But we would see participation from stocks in the Nifty as well stocks from the broader market.

Q: Is the liquidity crisis a matter of concern?

A: The liquidity issues in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and housing finance still need to be addressed. In what form the redressal would come in, remains to be seen. Market has paused after the Indian euphoria.

Currently, the liquidity crisis resolution is very difficult to predict. If they are not resolved, they become solvency issues and that is what we seeing among certain large NBFCs. There should be a window of liquidity provided for them.

Q: Would the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividend announcement be a positive signal?

A: The dividend from RBI to the government is expected to be Rs 1 lakh crore. We are waiting for an announcement on that front. The major utilisation of this would be in the recapitalisation of public sector banks. Credit growth has been an issue in the country. To spur credit growth and deposit growth, this recapitalisation would be helpful.

Q: Do you expect further repo rate cuts from the RBI?

A: Given what is happening to economic growth, it is possible than we may have another 25 bps cut. Bond market has already priced in this cut. Also, we believe that a larger part of the bond rally is done. We will be looking for the fiscal deficit and borrowing figure of the government, and with this fall in bond yields will be arrested.

Q: Long-term capital gains tax was seen as a dampener. Would you expect any changes in this Budget?

All Indian investors would be looking at long-term capital gains tax (LTCG). We hope that it is left untouched and we wouldn't like to see any increase there. While it is unlikely that they remove LTCG, we would like an introduction of indexation benefit there.