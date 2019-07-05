Budget 2019: Here's what Nirmala Sitharaman has announced for women

Budget 2019 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, the country’s first full-time female Finance Minister, has made some significant announcements for the benefit of women.

Aside from upholding the role women play in Indian politics, the Finance Minister focused on women empowerment in her Budget and proposed setting up a high-level committee that could suggest more ways to enable this.

In her maiden Budget speech, Sitharaman quoted Swami Vivekananda to describe the contribution of women and said: “It is not possible for a bird to fly with one wing,” exhorting the need for equal participation of both genders for the progress of the country. As an example, she pointed out how rural growth has been possible primarily due to the increased participation of women.

She added: “Naari tu Narayani is the country’s tradition and the world cannot expect welfare unless the condition of women is improved.”

To take a step in that direction, a committee will be formed, which will ensure there is optimal allocation of resources to benefit women.

Moreover, she announced, the government plans to “expand women self-help group (SHG) interest subvention programme to all districts in the country”. And to encourage more women to dream big, every SHG will be made eligible to seek loan up to Rs 1 lakh under the Mudra scheme.

Additionally, every member of SHGs for women who hold a verified Jan Dhan account will be granted an overdraft facility of Rs 5,000.

Further highlighting the increased participation of women, Sitharaman pointed out the role they played in the recently concluded national general elections.