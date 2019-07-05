Budget 2019: Govt to set up payments platform for MSMEs

Pension benefits extended to small traders and small shopkeepers under the new Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan Scheme
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech that the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs to enable filing of bills and payments on the platform itself. MSMEs will receive a big boost if delays in payments are eliminated.
Under the Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs, Rs 350 crore has been allocated for FY 2019-20 for 2% interest subvention for all GST registered MSMEs, on fresh or incremental loans.
The MSME Ministry's budgetary allocation has risen by 7% to Rs 7011 crore. The Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) received an all-time high allocation of Rs 2327 crore. This would generate self-employment opportunities through establishment of about 88,000 micro enterprises in the non-farm sector, providing employment to around 7 lakh people.
