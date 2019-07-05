Budget 2019: Govt to set up payments platform for MSMEs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech that the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs to enable filing of bills and payments on the platform itself. MSMEs will receive a big boost if delays in payments are eliminated.

Under the Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs, Rs 350 crore has been allocated for FY 2019-20 for 2% interest subvention for all GST registered MSMEs, on fresh or incremental loans.

The MSME Ministry's budgetary allocation has risen by 7% to Rs 7011 crore. The Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) received an all-time high allocation of Rs 2327 crore. This would generate self-employment opportunities through establishment of about 88,000 micro enterprises in the non-farm sector, providing employment to around 7 lakh people.