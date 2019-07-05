Budget 2019: Govt to fast track setting up of International Financial Services Centre Authority

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019 said that the government will speed up the enactment of appropriate legislations to create an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) authority that will define a contemporary regulatory architecture for such world-class financial hubs.

In her budget speech, she said the government will put in place all necessary regulations and infrastructure required to develop IFSC.

In February, the outgoing government had introduced in Rajya Sabha the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019.

The Bill provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres set up in Special Economic Zones in India.

The first IFSC in India has been set up at GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first conceived GIFT City in June 2007 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat to rival such special zones in Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong.

IFSC enables bringing back the financial services and transactions that are currently carried out in offshore financial centers by Indian corporate entities and overseas branches and subsidiaries of financial institutions (FIs) to India by offering business and regulatory environment that is comparable to other leading international financial centers in the world like London and Singapore.

It would provide Indian corporates easier access to global financial markets. IFSC would also complement and promote further development of financial markets in India.

Currently, the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors in IFSC are regulated by multiple regulators, i.e. RBI, SEBI and IRDAI. The dynamic nature of business in the IFSCs necessitates a high degree of inter-regulatory coordination.

It also requires regular clarifications and frequent amendments in the existing regulations governing financial activities in IFSCs. The development of financial services and products in IFSCs would require focussed and dedicated regulatory interventions.

According to the government “a need is felt for having a unified financial regulator for IFSCs in India to provide world-class regulatory environment to financial market participants”.

Further, this would also be essential from an ease of doing business perspective. The unified authority would also provide the much-needed impetus to further development of IFSC in India in-sync with the global best practices.