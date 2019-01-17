Budget 2019: Govt should launch NHAI InvIT to support Bharatmala

Rajeshwar Burla

Majority of the Bharatmala programme is expected to be undertaken through NHAI. The total budgetary allocations (including PBFF, CRF and GBS) to fund the ambitious new highway development programme is estimated at Rs. 3,43,045 crore over FY2019-FY2022 – averaging around Rs. 86,000 crore per annum. In addition, the total market borrowings for Bharatmala is estimated at Rs.209,279 crore till FY2022 – averaging around Rs. 53,000 crore per annum.

Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act has increased the land acquisition cost for road projects; a significant portion of the cost is required to be spent towards land acquisition.

With the launch of Bhoomi Rashi portal, the land acquisition process has been expedited with real time payments made to beneficiaries directly. This will definitely help in faster acquisition of huge land parcels required for Bharatmala programme provided the requisite funds are in place.

While the borrowing programme of NHAI is on track, the budgetary allocation in the last budget was lower than required (at Rs. 70,544 crore in FY2019) thereby necessitating dependence on other funding avenues. Therefore, to bridge the shortfall in budgetary allocations, NHAI is expected to raise equity by monetising more assets through toll-operate-transfer and Infrastructure Investment Trust routes (by transferring mature assets to SPVs).

Timely monetisation of mature road assets is critical to fetch funding to support ambitious execution targets set for the Bharatmala programme. Therefore, ICRA expects the Government to make an announcement on equity raising plans / or launch of infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) to fund the ambitious Bharatmala programme. Further, NHAI market borrowings (IEBR) are estimated to be in the range of Rs. 55,000-60,000 crore to support the new programme.

The financial burden on the Government will be lowest in case of BOT(Toll) model followed by BOT(HAM) and Engineering Construction and Procurement (EPC) models. To support huge investments required towards Bharatmala programme private sector participation remains key and hence a good mix of BOT(Toll) and BOT(HAM) projects is desirable. The fact that BOT(Toll) awards are at low levels in last four years (when compared to the past where majority of the awards were through BOT(Toll) route) is a reflection of reduced risk appetite for private sector.

Therefore, revival of private sector interest in toll road projects is the need of the hour. Provision to re-negotiate the contracts is an important suggestion made by Kelkar Committee to balance the risk sharing among the stakeholders in PPP model. Therefore, setting up of PPP Project Review Committee and the Infrastructure PPP Adjudication Tribunal for re-negotiating concessions if there is evidence of distress in projects (not because of aggressive assumptions/irrational bids) which is likely to result in default (if the direct cost implications on account of re-negotiation are less than the financial outcome of doing nothing) would be a step in that direction.

With banks facing a huge stressed asset problem, their ability to extend credit to the already stretched sectors like infrastructure will remain constrained. The last budget made an announcement on proposal to promote investments in A rated bonds (current threshold being AA rating). However, there is no progress on this.

Majority of infrastructure financing is currently supported by banking sector. Corporate and infrastructure sectors put together account for less than 30% of bond issuances. Appetite for long-term and papers rated below AA category is low. Relaxation of rating threshold (lower investment grade) could encourage domestic insurance companies and pension funds to invest in bond issuances from infrastructure sector. Deepening of bond markets is required to support long-term infrastructure financing especially given the twin challenges faced by commercial banks - asset-liability management and increasing share of stressed assets. This helps improve the long-term fund availability to the sector.