Budget 2019: Govt revises FY19 fiscal deficit target at 3.4 percent of GDP

The government had earlier pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.3 percent of GDP for the financial year 2018-19.
The Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 revised the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP for 2018-19, indicating a deviation from the path of fiscal consolidation.
Fiscal Deficit is a measure of how much the government borrows in a year to meet part of its spending needs.
The shortfall in indirect tax and low disinvestment receipts exerted pressure on the fiscal deficit, which expanded to 115 per cent of budget estimates by November 2018.
