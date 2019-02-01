App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt revises FY19 fiscal deficit target at 3.4 percent of GDP

The government had earlier pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.3 percent of GDP for the financial year 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 revised the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP for 2018-19, indicating a deviation from the path of fiscal consolidation.

Fiscal Deficit is a measure of how much the government borrows in a year to meet part of its spending needs. The government had earlier pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.3 percent of GDP for the financial year 2018-19.

The shortfall in indirect tax and low disinvestment receipts exerted pressure on the fiscal deficit, which expanded to 115 per cent of budget estimates by November 2018.

During April-November, India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.16 lakh crore, which translates to 114.8 percent of its full-year target.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:13 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #fiscal deficit #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.