App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Govt likely to hike agri credit target to Rs 12 lakh crore

For the current fiscal, the government has set a credit target of Rs 11 lakh crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The farm credit target is likely to be raised by about 10 percent to a record Rs 12 lakh crore in the 2019-20 Budget to be presented on February 1, according to sources.

For the current fiscal, the government has set a credit target of Rs 11 lakh crore.

"The government has been increasing the credit target for the farm sector every year. This time too, the target is likely to be increased by around 10 percent or Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore for the 2019-20 fiscal," the sources said.

The agricultural credit flow has increased consistently over the years, exceeding the target set for each fiscal. For instance, credit worth Rs 11.68 lakh crore was given to farmers in 2017-18, much higher than the Rs 10 lakh crore target set for that year, they added.

related news

Similarly, crop loans worth Rs 10.66 lakh crore were disbursed in the 2016-17 fiscal, higher than the credit target of Rs 9 lakh crore.

Credit is a critical input in achieving higher farm output. Institutional credit will also help delink farmers from non-institutional sources where they are compelled to borrow at usurious rates of interest, the sources added.

Normally, farm loans attract an interest rate of 9 percent. However, the government has been providing interest subvention to make available short-term farm credit at an affordable rate and help boost farm output.

The government is providing 2 percent interest subsidy to ensure farmers get short-term farm loan of up to Rs 3 lakh at an effective rate of 7 percent per annum.

An additional incentive of 3 percent is being given to farmers for prompt repayment of loans within due date, making the effective interest rate 4 percent.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 11:50 am

tags #agriculture #Budget 2019 #Economy #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.